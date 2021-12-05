Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Lam Research worth $50,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,087,698. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.00.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $661.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $597.74 and a 200-day moving average of $611.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $465.50 and a 1-year high of $711.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

