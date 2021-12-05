Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.040-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.270-$0.360 EPS.
LE stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.94. 464,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,531. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $690.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $375.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 55.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lands’ End by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 146.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lands’ End by 67.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lands’ End by 27.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
