Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.040-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.270-$0.360 EPS.

LE stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.94. 464,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,531. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $690.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $375.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 55.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lands’ End by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 146.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lands’ End by 67.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lands’ End by 27.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.