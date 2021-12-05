Langley Steinert Sells 41,982 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $1,570,546.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Langley Steinert sold 41,979 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,614,512.34.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $1,606,231.32.

On Monday, November 8th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $1,518,069.12.

On Friday, November 5th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $1,526,465.52.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $1,465,591.62.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Langley Steinert sold 10,009 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,903.84.

On Monday, October 18th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $966,705.52.

On Friday, October 15th, Langley Steinert sold 29,360 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $1,019,379.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $961,387.80.

On Monday, October 11th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $951,871.88.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CarGurus by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CarGurus by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,266 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in CarGurus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,167,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,169,000 after purchasing an additional 102,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 1,795.2% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.