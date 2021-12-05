Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Down 25.8% in November

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 180,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 314,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of LTRX opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.04. Lantronix has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.71 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LTRX shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

In related news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 705,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $4,970,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $100,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix during the third quarter worth about $1,445,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix during the third quarter worth about $703,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lantronix during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lantronix by 16.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 434,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 61,740 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantronix by 123.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 58,425 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

