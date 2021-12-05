Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Largo Inc. is involved in production and supply of vanadium products. Largo Inc., formerly known as Largo Resources Ltd., is based in TORONTO. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Largo Resources from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Largo Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

LGO stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. Largo Resources has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $585.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Largo Resources will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Largo Resources by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Largo Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Largo Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Largo Resources

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

