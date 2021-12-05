Ledyard National Bank Lowers Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,919 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3,751.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 101,518 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 24.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 101,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $178.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

