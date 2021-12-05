Ledyard National Bank Lowers Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,534,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,949,000 after buying an additional 1,160,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,869,000 after buying an additional 737,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after buying an additional 109,194 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,494,000 after buying an additional 565,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Loop Capital began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.68.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $124.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.