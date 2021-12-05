Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $55,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LESL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Leslie’s by 197.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Leslie’s by 448.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 181,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LESL. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $32.84.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

