LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Price Down 7.6%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.67. 31,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,041,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DBS Vickers cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

The company has a market cap of $682.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 433.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in LexinFintech by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

