Linker Coin (LNC) Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0697 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $2,303.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

