Lobstex Price Tops $0.0552 on Top Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0552 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $63,706.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,847,998 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.