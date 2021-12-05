Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:LITTU) Lock-Up Period To End on December 8th

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:LITTU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 8th. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

LITTU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the third quarter valued at $1,992,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units by 118.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units by 51.8% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units by 1.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,420,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,015,000 after purchasing an additional 38,511 shares during the period.

