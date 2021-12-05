Loop Capital Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $142.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HLT. Truist Securities increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.71.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of HLT opened at $138.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,067.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.28. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $154.40.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,789,827 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.