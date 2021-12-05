Loop Capital Lowers Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $163.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $165.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.62.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $149.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032 over the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after purchasing an additional 331,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after purchasing an additional 223,354 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,924,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares during the period. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

