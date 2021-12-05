Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $530.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lifted by Argus from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $457.24.

Shares of LULU opened at $435.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $437.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.13. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 41,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $10,482,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

