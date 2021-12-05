Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $530.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lifted by Argus from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $457.24.
Shares of LULU opened at $435.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $437.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.13. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83.
In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 41,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $10,482,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
