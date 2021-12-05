Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAZR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $14.52 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 1,366.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 470,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 438,444 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 321,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

