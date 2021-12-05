Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) is North Star Investment Management Corp.’s 8th Largest Position

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Luminar Technologies makes up 1.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.44% of Luminar Technologies worth $23,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 2,124.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAZR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

LAZR stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

