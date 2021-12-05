Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.19 Million

Brokerages predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will announce $23.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $25.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $92.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $97.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $105.68 million, with estimates ranging from $103.36 million to $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

LUNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $8.43 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $269.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -843.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 336.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 117.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 33.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

