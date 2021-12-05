Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNEGY. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of LNEGY opened at $38.25 on Friday. Lundin Energy AB has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.