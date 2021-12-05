Lundin Mining’s (LUNMF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating and a C$12.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

