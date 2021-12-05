LUXCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $355.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 5th. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $179,285.29 and approximately $355.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,784.83 or 0.99450331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052623 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.00270599 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.65 or 0.00437566 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00192286 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009720 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001799 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001244 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 13,625,009 coins and its circulating supply is 12,617,777 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

