Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.670-$1.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

M has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

M stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 19,133,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,561,528. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,765 shares of company stock valued at $158,965. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

