Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.130-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-$133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.57 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mandiant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mandiant in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Mandiant alerts:

MNDT stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mandiant has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mandiant will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mandiant news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.