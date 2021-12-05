Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Maravai LifeSciences posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVI stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.37. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion and a PE ratio of 40.53.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

