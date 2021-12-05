Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.86

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 25923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

A number of research firms have commented on MKFG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,329 shares of company stock worth $139,070.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

