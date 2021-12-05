Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Shares Gap Up to $146.99

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $146.99, but opened at $157.30. Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares last traded at $152.90, with a volume of 1,102 shares trading hands.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.19 and a 200 day moving average of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.41 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -183.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

