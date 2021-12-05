Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Up 24.9% in November

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,800 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 571,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.3 days.

MRETF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRETF opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $13.21.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

