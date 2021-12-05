Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $66.00. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $83.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.12. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $88.49. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 92,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

