MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.550-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.12 billion.MasTec also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.330-$1.330 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.82.

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.05. 641,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,871. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.20. MasTec has a one year low of $61.30 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MasTec stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

