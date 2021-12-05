Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Up to $17.16

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.16, but opened at $18.07. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 10,421 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $582.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $220.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.00 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.