MCDEX Trading Up 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. MCDEX has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MCDEX has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One MCDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00239245 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MCDEX Coin Profile

MCDEX (MCB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

