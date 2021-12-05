McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock Position Lessened by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 49,800.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $77.68 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.77.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $173.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

