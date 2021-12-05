Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 681.25 ($8.90).

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGGT. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Meggitt alerts:

Shares of MGGT traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 738 ($9.64). 649,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,662. The stock has a market cap of £5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 98.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 742.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 638.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51. Meggitt has a twelve month low of GBX 383.10 ($5.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 846 ($11.05).

In other news, insider Tony Wood sold 52,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($9.68), for a total value of £392,611.44 ($512,949.36). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 60 shares of company stock valued at $44,400.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.