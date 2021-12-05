Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.57

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.57 and traded as high as C$14.30. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$14.16, with a volume of 7,411 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock has a market cap of C$466.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.21 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.7099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

