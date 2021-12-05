Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mercari from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCARY opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. Mercari has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02.

Mercari, Inc develops, operates and designs Mercari, a smart phone shopping application. It provides a hassle-free and secure way to buy and sell new and used items such as electronics, jewelry, women’s clothes, game consoles, pre-owned and hand-made items, shoes and more straight from mobile devices.

