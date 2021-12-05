Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercer International from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a $15.00 target price on shares of Mercer International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.20.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $750.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 62,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $649,972.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 37,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $388,855.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 82,720 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

