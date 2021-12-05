Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.3% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.34. 14,503,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,836,506. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

