Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $675.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mesoblast by 51.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 38.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

