MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on MET shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.93. MetLife has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in MetLife by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

