Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires Shares of 15,070 Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YELL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yellow in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Yellow by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Yellow in the second quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Yellow by 42.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yellow in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Carty purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $277,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YELL opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 3.25. Yellow Co. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

