Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 69,618.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 291.3% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 127,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 94,675 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.4% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 229,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 44,995 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth $252,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 28.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 490,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 109,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,882,000 after buying an additional 106,826 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $695,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $805,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock worth $2,860,700 in the last 90 days. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

