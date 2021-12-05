Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 267,200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in McAfee were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in McAfee by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in McAfee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McAfee by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in McAfee by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in McAfee by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFE stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38. McAfee Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.44%.

In related news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCFE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

