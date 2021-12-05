Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $101,000 in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 3.8% in the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 677,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Brigade Capital Management LP bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth approximately $6,493,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 53.1% in the second quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 202,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.