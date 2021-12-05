Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $108,000 in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 149.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 238.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

NASDAQ TA opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.38. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

TravelCenters of America Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.