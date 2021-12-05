Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 5,295 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 105,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLCO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $9.29 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

