Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Takes Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CACC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Credit Acceptance news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.76, for a total value of $665,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.94, for a total value of $1,341,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,476 shares of company stock worth $47,864,847. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $648.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $631.98 and its 200-day moving average is $549.85. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $320.19 and a 1-year high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

