MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CMU)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0158 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.9% over the last three years.
Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69.
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
