MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CMU)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0158 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.9% over the last three years.

Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the period.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

