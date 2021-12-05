MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $18,471.00 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 235 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $18,471.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lori L.S. Mingus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,605 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $119,572.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $83.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $87.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.23.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 13.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 13.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 19.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after buying an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $3,611,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

