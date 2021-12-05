Michael T. Putziger Purchases 911 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Michael T. Putziger bought 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.92 per share, with a total value of $36,367.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $466.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $42.75.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

