Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,464 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.2% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $323.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.84 and a 200-day moving average of $292.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $209.11 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

